Physical return to school ‘unlikely’ and ‘imprudent’ superintendent says

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County’s public schools are planning to finish the school year remotely.

District officials tell Local 10 News that students will continue with online distance learning through the end of the semester.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted Wednesday afternoon:

“This year’s last day of school for students is June 3rd. High school graduations begin on May 26th. Bottomline, there are between 26 and 33 days of schooling left this school year. A physical return to schools this year is not only unlikely but imprudent.”

Distance learning has had its share of bumps in South Florida, but the virtual classes are necessary to maintain social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Broward County Public Schools are closed through at least May 1, as recommended by the Department of Education, and Superintendent Robert Runcie has said that the district is prepared to remain closed for the rest of the school year if necessary.

Palm Beach County announced Wednesday that its public schools will hold virtual graduation ceremonies that will be aired on television and streamed online.

