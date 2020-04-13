Distance learning for county districts bumpy ride

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – It has been more than a month since schools Miami-Dade County Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced public schools shuttered beginning March 16 because of coronavirus.

On March 30, Broward Superintendent Robert Runcie closed that county’s schools. Runcie even recently said that he expects the schools will not open for the rest of the school year, and maybe even into the 2020-21 school year.

Both school districts had to be up and running in no time for students to now stay at home and utilize remote learning.

It hasn’t been an easy ride.

A big complaint from parents that we’ve heard is that there isn’t enough time with teachers in live classes; that the new distance learning for some classes involves a lot of self-study and electronic homework. Parents, many who must now work at home, need to put in time to help their children with much of the self-study.

Have a child at @MDCPS or @browardschools? Here is what @MiamiSup and @RobertwRuncie had to say following their call with @GovRonDeSantis and other state leaders in regards to #coronavirus prevention + preparation. 👇 @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/vpiGCVBPrp — Christina Vazquez (@CBoomerVazquez) March 4, 2020

The plan for virtual learning was initially drafted as a temporary fix, something to be used during a short closure, for instance, like a hurricane. Now, the problem is being able to sustain the virtual learning while figuring it out in real time.

We reached out to find out more from each district about the expectations of the distance learning experience and the role of the teacher.

From MDCPS:

Teachers are required to dedicate three hours a day to “office hours” which can include live classes but don’t it is not required.

Teachers are expected to be available for students no less than three hours per day during “office hours,” in which they indicated along with their contact information in the School Closure Student Checklist that was given to students prior to school closures.

While a full day of live instruction is not mandated by the District, teachers are encouraged to communicate with their students and families beyond the three office hours they have allotted to specifically assist students/families. In some instances, this can be in the form of live instruction.

Teachers are available to engage with their students and, if they choose, that can be part of the three-hour office minimum. Teachers are engaging with their students using multiple age-appropriate platforms.

On April 6, MDCPS sent out a news alert, an instructional continuity Plan 2.0, moving to the next phase of distance learning ICP 2.0 defining the roles of students, families and teachers.

[See the ICP 2.0 news announcement here]

This from MDCPS distance learning plan for Teachers:

"ICP 2.0 encourages teachers to develop high-quality distance learning lessons/assignments, addressing course standards/benchmarks while balancing online learning, volume of work assigned, and student/teacher interaction.

In @GovRonDeSantis’ statewide call re: #coronavirus with Superintendents @MiamiSup offered to share with other districts @MDCPS’ comprehensive draft plan to provide online learning opportunities in the event of school closures. #DigitalLearning About the plan: (video) 👇 pic.twitter.com/tEKb33sd0O — Christina Vazquez (@CBoomerVazquez) March 4, 2020

"Suggested activities for teachers during office hours during the work day include, but are not limited to, communicating with students and families, facilitating lessons, and answering questions. They are asked to communicate expectations of student progress and contact families if students are not engaged. The role of teachers is also to participate in professional development and virtual learning sessions and to monitor District and school communications for all up-to-date information. In addition to ICP 2.0, FLDOE also encourages frequent online instructional engagement by teachers during distance learning.”

Jackie Calzadilla, director of media relations for Miami-Dade County Public Schools told us: “This is an evolving process. We continuously engage with our teachers and families, listening to their feedback so we can provide a framework for learning that seamlessly builds in to the communication tools teachers are already utilizing with their students."

[FAQ for Distance Learning from MDCPS]

Now, in some cases, more than a month into distance learning, there is still an opportunity for the districts to evolve a plan, such as MDCPS discussed to evolve their plan and consider perhaps mandating full day, live classes between now and the end of the school year in June.

Broward County has not yet responded. We will update this story when we receive their response.