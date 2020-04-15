Miami Dolphins’ alumni teams up to fight hunger during coronavirus pandemic

MIAMI – Miami Dolphins alumni Don Shula, John Offerdahl, Kim Bokamper and Bob Brudzinski teamed up to deliver free meals to people in need during the coronavirus pandemic. They want more people to join their team.

Shula, the retired longtime head coach of the Miami Dolphins, owns the Shula Restaurant franchise, which includes dozens of restaurants around the country, and the Shula’s Hotel and Golf Club in Miami Lakes.

Offerdahl, a retired linebacker, owns Offerdahl’s Off-The-Grill, which has locations in Fort Lauderdale, Weston, Hollywood and Lighthouse Point. He runs the Hand-Off Foundation.

Bokamper, a retired linebacker and defensive end, owns the Bokamper’s Sports Bar & Grill, which has locations in Fort Lauderdale, Miramar, Plantation, Naples, Estero and Las Olas.

Brudzinski, also a retired linebacker, owns the Bru’s Room Sports Grill, which has locations in Coral Springs, Coconut Creek, Sunrise, Bird Road, Deerfield Beach, Pembroke Pines, Royal Palm Beach and Delray Beach.

For more information about how to join their new effort, e-mail FEEDTHENEEDSouthFlorida@gmail.com.