Food stamp recipients in Florida can now purchase groceries online

MIAMI – The Florida Department of Children and Families announced Tuesday food stamp recipients will be able to buy groceries online from Walmart or Amazon.

U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients will be able to use their Electronic Benefits Transfer card to pay for groceries online starting April 21st.

“Removing barriers and enhancing access to critical services, while supporting Florida’s infrastructure, remains a top priority for this agency," said Chad Poppell, Florida’s DCF secretary.

The benefits do not cover the cost of delivery. Poppell also said Walmart and Amazon will not be the only retailers in the program. DCF is working with the USDA and the Florida Retail Federation to expand the network.

Lorena Holley, the Florida Retail Federation vice president and general counsel, said retailers were grateful DCF was removing bureaucracy.

Beverly Cole, Walmart’s senior director of payment acceptance, said more than 250 stores in Florida have curbside pick-up options. Kristina Herrmann, Amazon’s director of underserved populations, said they offer customers access to low prices.

For more information about how to apply for food assistance visit this page, or call 1-866-762-2237.