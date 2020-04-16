Mayor Carlos Gimenez plans to reopen Miami-Dade ‘slowly and thoughtfully’

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said he plans to unwind some rules during the coronavirus pandemic “slowly and thoughtfully,” while basing his decisions on experts’ advice.

The Florida Department of Health continues to focus on what experts refer to as the “Three Ts,” which means more Testing, Tracking and Treatments.

Without the “Three Ts," Dr. Geeta Nayyar said Miami-Dade County residents shouldn’t be going to the beach and they shouldn’t be going back to work.

With Dr. Anthony Fauci by his side, President Donald Trump released a three-phase set of guidelines on Thursday to help Gov. Ron DeSantis and local authorities gradually lift the orders, as the cases of COVID-19 lower.

“This is a gradual process,” Trump said during his daily briefing.

Gimenez said the unwinding of the rules in Miami-Dade County will be done with “zero tolerance” for those who rush to reopen their businesses too quickly and without practicing social distancing.

