Coronavirus walk-thru testing coming to Broward County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Governor Ron DeSantis announced two walk-thru testing sites coming to Broward County during a coronavirus briefing Thursday. They will be the first walk through coronavirus testing sites in Florida.

DeSantis said not everyone has a car to go to the many drive-thru sites that have been open for a few weeks, so this is a way to serve those people who may need tests but can’t get them.

Saturday they will be open for testing. “You will have 60 National Guardsman, along with Broward County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Health staff that will be operating the two sites.” DeSantis said.

The first walk through testing sites in Florida will be in Broward County. (WPLG)

Each will administer 200 tests a day. The sites will be open at Mitchell Moore Park at 901 Northwest 10th St., Pompano Beach and at the Urban League at 560 Northwest 27th Ave., Fort Lauderdale.

Anyone that is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms can walk up to the site to receive a test or can set up an appointment to be tested. Appointments can be made by calling (954) 412-7300.