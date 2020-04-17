Need a reminder about social distancing? This 6-foot python should do it

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – If you need a reminder what 6 feet looks like — or just need another reason to stay in the house — the Miami Beach police are here to help.

On Friday afternoon, the MBPD tweeted a photo of a 6-foot python that was captured in Flamingo Park.

“This is what a 6-foot python looks like. Coincidentally, that’s the recommended social distancing guideline. Our Officers trapped it in Flamingo Park earlier today and turned it over to FWC,” the tweet reads.

Pffft, and you thought you had been cooped up too long and wanted to head out to the park this weekend?

