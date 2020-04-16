‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic mural goes up in Wynwood

MIAMI, Fla. – Joe Exotic has arrived in Miami.

A mural of the “Tiger King” documentary subject has gone up in the Wynwood neighborhood.

Artist Kyle Holbrook says it’s meant to be a “fun distraction” and take people’s minds off everything else that’s going on when they walk by.

“Hopefully people will smile,” he said in an email.

The 16-foot mural is at the corner of NW 36th Street and NW 5th Ave., and Holbrook says it was hand-painted with acrylic paint over two five-hour days.

He said it’s planned to stay up until Art Basel, which is typically in December.

It’s worth noting that this is in Wynwood (the artsy Miami neighborhood), not Wynnewood, the city in Oklahoma where Joe Exotic’s infamous zoo was located.

Exotic (legal name Joseph Maldonado-Passage) is serving a 22-year prison sentence in an alleged murder-for-hire plot against Tampa-area animal rights activist Carole Baskin.

The “Tiger King” documentary about that case and the wacky world of big cat breeding has been watched by millions on Netflix.

Holbrook, a Pittsburgh native, has done other Miami murals, including a recent one in Overtown after the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

ALSO SEE: The ‘Tiger King’ reunion special is out and it’s as bonkers as you’d hope