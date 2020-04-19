Lady Gaga headlines Global Event for coronavirus airing live here
Lady Gaga headlines Global Citizen’s massive concert event titled “One World: Together at Home” to raise funds amid the coronavirus pandemic. The concert on Saturday is being live-streamed and broadcast on Local 10 and ABC.
It’s the largest gathering of major artists and influencers since Live Aid in 1985.
(watch livestream here)
Livestream Schedule
• 0-2 HOURS •
Adam Lambert
Andra Day
Black Coffee
Charlie Puth
Eason Chan
Hozier & Maren Morris
Hussain Al Jassmi
Jennifer Hudson
Jessie Reyez
Kesha
Lang Lang
Liam Payne
Lisa Mishra
Luis Fonsi
Milky Chance
Niall Horan
Picture This
Rita Ora
Sofi Tukker
The Killers
Vishal Mishra
• 2 - 4 HOURS •
Adam Lambert
Annie Lennox
Ben Platt
Cassper Nyovest
Christine And The Queens
Common
Delta Good
rem
Ellie Goulding
Finneas
Jack Johnson
Jacky Cheung
Jess Glynne
Jessie JJuanes
Kesha
Michael Bublé
Rita Ora
Sebastián Yatra
Sheryl Crow
Sho Madjozi
Sofi Tukker
The Killers
Zucchero
Rolling Stones
• 4 - 6 HOURS •
Angèle
Annie Lennox
Ben Platt
Billy Ray Cyrus
Charlie Puth
Christine And The Queens
Common
Eason Chan
Ellie Goulding
Hozier
Jennifer Hudson
Jessie J
John Legend
Juanes
Lady Antebellum
Leslie Odom Jr.
Luis Fonsi
Niall Horan
Picture This
Sebastián Yatra
Sheryl Crow
SuperM
