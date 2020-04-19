Lady Gaga headlines Global Event for coronavirus airing live here

Lady Gaga headlines Global Citizen’s massive concert event titled “One World: Together at Home” to raise funds amid the coronavirus pandemic. The concert on Saturday is being live-streamed and broadcast on Local 10 and ABC.

It’s the largest gathering of major artists and influencers since Live Aid in 1985.

Livestream Schedule

• 0-2 HOURS •

Adam Lambert

Andra Day

Black Coffee

Charlie Puth

Eason Chan

Hozier & Maren Morris

Hussain Al Jassmi

Jennifer Hudson

Jessie Reyez

Kesha

Lang Lang

Liam Payne

Lisa Mishra

Luis Fonsi

Milky Chance

Niall Horan

Picture This

Rita Ora

Sofi Tukker

The Killers

Vishal Mishra

• 2 - 4 HOURS •

Adam Lambert

Annie Lennox

Ben Platt

Cassper Nyovest

Christine And The Queens

Common

Delta Good

rem

Ellie Goulding

Finneas

Jack Johnson

Jacky Cheung

Jess Glynne

Jessie JJuanes

Kesha

Michael Bublé

Rita Ora

Sebastián Yatra

Sheryl Crow

Sho Madjozi

Sofi Tukker

The Killers

Zucchero

Rolling Stones

• 4 - 6 HOURS •

Angèle

Annie Lennox

Ben Platt

Billy Ray Cyrus

Charlie Puth

Christine And The Queens

Common

Eason Chan

Ellie Goulding

Hozier

Jennifer Hudson

Jessie J

John Legend

Juanes

Lady Antebellum

Leslie Odom Jr.

Luis Fonsi

Niall Horan

Picture This

Sebastián Yatra

Sheryl Crow

SuperM