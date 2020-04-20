Results of Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony no-confidence vote due today

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The no-confidence vote on Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony ends this afternoon, and the union plans to announce the results at a news conference at 4 p.m. at their office in Plantation.

Last Tuesday, the Broward branch of the International Union of Police Associations opened the ballot for a no-confidence vote on Tony, writing in a letter to members: “While the Sheriff has chosen to muzzle and threaten us, rather than work with us, the Union cannot sit back and watch the safety of the membership be jeopardized for what appears to us to be political reasons.”

Voting ends at 2 p.m.

In the letter, the union cites several reasons for calling the vote, saying they weren’t provided sufficient protective equipment during the coronavirus pandemic, alleging that Tony has fired deputies without due process, and claiming he lied about his career and exaggerated his law-enforcement experience.

Tony has denied those claims and provided documentation he says proves they are false.

The sheriff has also classified the internal criticism of him as politics and said, “That’s what destroyed this agency.”

Tony was appointed to his position in January 2019 after Gov. Ron DeSantis removed BSO Sheriff Scott Israel over his handling of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas massacre. Israel had received a no-confidence vote from the deputies union in April 2018, two months after the Parkland mass shooting.

As of last week, there were 72 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the Broward Sheriff’s Office while dozens of other staff members are being monitored.

A source tells Local 10 News that those confirmed cases include at least 35 members of BSO’s communications staff, 10 law enforcement staff, 20 department of detention staff and six firefighters.

