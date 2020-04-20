First-grade students to Broward Health workers: 'You are our new super heroes.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Forget Superman or Batman, a group of Broward County students said their new superheroes work at Broward Health.

Floranada Elementary School teacher in Fort Lauderdale asked her students to show their appreciation for all of the sacrifices health care workers are making during the coronavirus pandemic.

Teacher Jennifer Black said she asked her first-grade class to get creative. Some of the children used markers, color pencils and others turned the assignment into an out-door graffiti task with chalk.

Black said she was very proud of their effort. She also has a message for health care providers: “We truly appreciate everything you are doing for us. Stay healthy and enjoy our video to you."