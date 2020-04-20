Hundreds of cars line up nearly 2 hours before food giveaway in Sweetwater

SWEETWATER, Fla. – More than 600 cars lined up Monday morning nearly two hours before a food distribution kicked off in Sweetwater.

The food giveaway at Vann Academy got started 45 minutes early due to the large crowd.

The giveaway is the result of a partnership between Sweetwater Mayor Orlando Lopez, Florida State Rep. Ana Maria Rodriguez, Miami-Dade Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz and Farm Share.

Monday’s event began the sixth week of food giveaways at Vann Academy.

Volunteers loaded up drivers’ trunks with food.

“We’re doing this to be able to alleviate some of the burdens that everyone has in their house right now,” Lopez said. “We understand that most houses haven’t been able to have a paycheck in their house for the last 6 or 7 weeks since the layoffs and the furloughs started due to this pandemic. It’s our way to make sure that we give back.”

The food distribution will continue Monday until they are out of food to give away.