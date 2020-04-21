How well is Florida social distancing? Here are some grades

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Social distancing is one of our greatest weapons against the coronavirus pandemic, and there’s even a tool to grade how well we’re doing it.

Unacast, a location data and analytics firm, created a “Social Distancing Scoreboard” that breaks down how well we’re staying away from each other.

Each state and county is scored on its reduction in average mobility, reduction of non-essential visits and how the decrease in encounters compares to the national baseline. (More methodology here.)

As of the latest data from Monday, Florida scores a C-.

We’re doing a little bit better in Broward and Miami-Dade counties, which each score a C+. Both counties get an A for reducing nonessential visits by more than 70%. However, both receive an F for a less than 40% decrease in encounters density compared to the national baseline.

Monroe County is the teachers’ pet, earning a B+, which is the highest grade of any county in the state.

And yes, if you were curious, Duval County where those Jacksonville beaches opened this weekend, gets a D+.

“We created the Social Distancing Scoreboard as the first of many tools to help organizations and businesses better understand public behavior in a post COVID-19 world,” Unacast CEO and co-founder Thomas Walle said in a news release. “We’ll be updating the Scorecard and enhancing this COVID-19 Toolkit to provide the most timely and accurate information possible, with the hope of ultimately saving lives.”

To see the full scorecard for Florida as the grades update, click here.

