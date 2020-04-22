Boil water advisory in effect for portion of North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A precautionary boil water advisory is in effect for a portion of North Miami Beach due to a line break that occurred Tuesday morning.

The line break occurred at a Miami-Dade County sewer line project on Northwest Seventh Avenue and 151st Street near Biscayne Gardens.

The boil water advisory is expected to be in effect for the next 48 hours.

People in the affected area are urged to boil water for one minute before using it to drink, cook, make ice, brush teeth or wash dishes.

North Miami Beach Water officials are in the process of notifying each customer individually, however those with questions may call 305-662-9283 for more information.