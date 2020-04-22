Broward County reveals virtual graduation plans

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Graduation ceremonies in Broward County are going virtual in 2020.

Superintendent Robert Runcie announced Wednesday that the traditional celebration for seniors won’t be able to happen in person because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“After completing more than a decade of schooling, you have reached a proud milestone and are ready to jump into the next chapter of life,” Runcie said in a message to seniors. “With the education and training you have received, you are well prepared to be successful on whatever path you take. Our goal is to use technology to make your graduation personal and memorable.”

The public high school graduations will take place between June 15 and June 28 and are planned to include speeches and a roll call of graduates. Each of them will be broadcast live on BECON-TV and streamed as well. The date for each school’s graduation will be announced May 1, the school district said.

“We’ve been clear about wanting a traditional graduation, but we also know that we’re making sacrifices right now for our own health and safety, and for the greater good,” Cypress Bay High School senior Beau Simon said in a statement.

Simon, a student advisor to the school board, said that the district has been meeting with seniors “to hear our ideas about graduation.”

Broward schools have been holding classes virtually since returning from spring break in late March, and that will continue through the end of the school year.

Miami-Dade’s public schools likewise announced Monday that they would be holding virtual graduation ceremonies while leaving open the possibility for a physical celebration in the summer or later.

