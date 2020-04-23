DeSantis’ task force to reopen Florida under pressure to deliver report by Friday

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The pressure is on as the “Re-Open Florida” task force meets to deliver a report Gov. Ron DeSantis has asked to have by Friday.

Four working groups, and four phone meetings, laying the groundwork for how to open the state for business and spare the economic hemorrhaging brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

“If someone happens to think something is not essential, I can tell you the person in that industry whose job is in jeopardy sure thinks it’s essential to them,” DeSantis said.

The task force is considering everything from healthcare to tourism to business to education. And the discussion goes beyond just opening businesses and relaxing stay-at-home orders.

Mary Mayhew, the head of Florida’s healthcare administration, discussed how doctors and hospitals need to resume elective procedures to stay afloat after COVID-19 costs spiraled past revenues.

“They have seen significant cost increases related to the purchase of the masks, the gowns, the gloves, the lab testing equipment. Increased staffing, overtime and benefits,” Mayhew said. “And certainly that has been a significant financial pressure on hospitals.”

Mike Joyner, president of the Florida Fruit and Vegetable Association, shared how the shutdown has decimated his industry.

“We saw that business just kind of grind to a complete and sudden halt with the shutdown of restaurants … hotels, pools, those sort of things,” he said.

Their discussions Thursday come as a half-million Floridians applied for unemployment benefits last week, pushing the state’s claims well over 1 million since businesses started closing last month.

So far there has been no hard date for a reopening decided.

A Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday found that three out of four Floridians don’t want the state to reopen until public health officials deem it safe to do so.

Many healthcare experts say we need more widespread testing before they could say that it’s safe to open.

