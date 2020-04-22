88ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

Politics

Here is the list of DeSantis’ Re-Open Florida Task Force Industry Group members

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Tags: Coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic, Gov. Ron DeSantis, DeSantis, reopen, re-opening, task force, Re-Open Florida Task Force Industry Group
Gov. DeSantis says Florida has flattened the curve. Is he taking a victory lap too early?
Gov. DeSantis says Florida has flattened the curve. Is he taking a victory lap too early?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the members of the Re-Open Task Force Industry Working Group on Wednesday morning.

MEMBERS OF THE FLORIDA SENATE

Sen. Wilton Simpson

State Sen. Wilton Simpson is the Florida Senate president-designate.
State Sen. Wilton Simpson is the Florida Senate president-designate.

Lobby Tools | His Florida Senate page | His Twitter account

Sen. Rob Bradley

Sen. Rob Bradley, R-Fleming Island, is the Florida Senate's Appropriations Chairman.
Sen. Rob Bradley, R-Fleming Island, is the Florida Senate's Appropriations Chairman. (News Service of Florida)

Lobby Tools | His Florida Senate Page | His Twitter account

MEMBERS OF FLORIDA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Rep. Travis Cummings

Rep. Travis Cummings is the Appropriations Chairman for the Florida House of Representatives
Rep. Travis Cummings is the Appropriations Chairman for the Florida House of Representatives

Lobby Tools | His Florida House of Representatives Page | His Twitter account

Rep. Tom Leek

State Rep. Tom Leek (Photo courtesy: The News Service of Florida)
State Rep. Tom Leek (Photo courtesy: The News Service of Florida) (News Service of Florida)

Lobby Tools | His Florida House of Representatives Page | His Twitter account

Rep. Anika Omphroy

Florida House Rep. Anika Omphroy
Florida House Rep. Anika Omphroy (Florida House)

Lobby Tools | Her Florida House of Representatives Page | Her Twitter account

LOCAL POLITICIAN

Lee County Commissioner Brian Hamman

Commissioner Brian Hamman
Commissioner Brian Hamman (Commissioner Brian Hamman)

His Lee County Commission page | Twitter

DESANTIS ADMINISTRATION

Mary Mayhew leads Agency for Health Care Administration

Secretary Mary Mayhew
Secretary Mary Mayhew (Secretary Mary Mayhew)

Her Florida Agency For Health Care Administration page | Miami Herald Op-ed

Richard Prudom leads the Florida Department of Elder Affairs

Secretary Richard Prudom, Secretary of Florida Department of Elder Affairs
Secretary Richard Prudom, Secretary of Florida Department of Elder Affairs

His Florida Department of Elder Affairs page | Facebook

David Altmaier leads the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation

David Altmaier
David Altmaier

His Florida Office of Insurance Regulation page | Linkedin Page

Shannon Shepp leads the Florida Department of Citrus

Shannon Shepp
Shannon Shepp (Shannon Shepp)

His Florida Department of Citrus page | Linkedin Page

Steve Bahmer leads LeadingAge Florida

Steve Bahmer
Steve Bahmer (Steve Bahmer)

His LeadingAge Florida page | Linkedin Page

LAW ENFORCEMENT

  • Sheriff Wayne Ivey, Sheriff, Brevard County
  • Sheriff Dennis Lemma, Sheriff, Seminole County
  • Amy Mercer, Executive Director, Florida Police Chiefs Association

ADVOCACY ORGANIZATIONS

  • John Hoblick, Florida Farm Bureau
  • Matt Joyner, Florida Citrus Mutual
  • Alan Shelby, EVP, Florida Forestry Association
  • Melanie Brown-Woofter, President & CEO, Florida Behavioral Health Association

FINANCE

  • Alvin Cowans, President, McCoy Federal Credit Union
  • Alex Sanchez, President & CEO, Florida Bankers Association

HEALTH CARE SYSTEMS

  • Carlos Migoya, CEO, Jackson Health System
  • Aurelio Fernandez, President & CEO, Memorial Healthcare Systems
  • John Couris, President & CEO, Tampa General Hospital
  • Maggie Hansen, Chief Nurse Executive, Memorial Healthcare Systems
  • Dr. Wael Barsoum, President & CEO, Florida Cleveland Clinic
  • David Strong, President & CEO, Orlando Health
  • Dr. Sunil Desai, Senior Vice President, Orlando Health, President, Orlando Health Medical Group
  • Dr. Patricia Couto, Infectious Disease, Orlando Health

DENTIST

  • Dr. Rudy Liddell, Brandon Dental Care

Dr. Kevin Cairns is a board member of the Florida Board of Medicine

Dr. Kevin Cairns
Dr. Kevin Cairns (Dr. Kevin Cairns)

His Florida Board of Medicine page | Broward Health profile

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: