Here is the list of DeSantis’ Re-Open Florida Task Force Industry Group members
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the members of the Re-Open Task Force Industry Working Group on Wednesday morning.
MEMBERS OF THE FLORIDA SENATE
Sen. Wilton Simpson
Lobby Tools | His Florida Senate page | His Twitter account
Sen. Rob Bradley
Lobby Tools | His Florida Senate Page | His Twitter account
MEMBERS OF FLORIDA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Rep. Travis Cummings
Lobby Tools | His Florida House of Representatives Page | His Twitter account
Rep. Tom Leek
Lobby Tools | His Florida House of Representatives Page | His Twitter account
Rep. Anika Omphroy
Lobby Tools | Her Florida House of Representatives Page | Her Twitter account
LOCAL POLITICIAN
Lee County Commissioner Brian Hamman
His Lee County Commission page | Twitter
DESANTIS ADMINISTRATION
Mary Mayhew leads Agency for Health Care Administration
Her Florida Agency For Health Care Administration page | Miami Herald Op-ed
Richard Prudom leads the Florida Department of Elder Affairs
His Florida Department of Elder Affairs page | Facebook
David Altmaier leads the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation
His Florida Office of Insurance Regulation page | Linkedin Page
Shannon Shepp leads the Florida Department of Citrus
His Florida Department of Citrus page | Linkedin Page
Steve Bahmer leads LeadingAge Florida
His LeadingAge Florida page | Linkedin Page
LAW ENFORCEMENT
- Sheriff Wayne Ivey, Sheriff, Brevard County
- Sheriff Dennis Lemma, Sheriff, Seminole County
- Amy Mercer, Executive Director, Florida Police Chiefs Association
ADVOCACY ORGANIZATIONS
- John Hoblick, Florida Farm Bureau
- Matt Joyner, Florida Citrus Mutual
- Alan Shelby, EVP, Florida Forestry Association
- Melanie Brown-Woofter, President & CEO, Florida Behavioral Health Association
FINANCE
- Alvin Cowans, President, McCoy Federal Credit Union
- Alex Sanchez, President & CEO, Florida Bankers Association
HEALTH CARE SYSTEMS
- Carlos Migoya, CEO, Jackson Health System
- Aurelio Fernandez, President & CEO, Memorial Healthcare Systems
- John Couris, President & CEO, Tampa General Hospital
- Maggie Hansen, Chief Nurse Executive, Memorial Healthcare Systems
- Dr. Wael Barsoum, President & CEO, Florida Cleveland Clinic
- David Strong, President & CEO, Orlando Health
- Dr. Sunil Desai, Senior Vice President, Orlando Health, President, Orlando Health Medical Group
- Dr. Patricia Couto, Infectious Disease, Orlando Health
DENTIST
- Dr. Rudy Liddell, Brandon Dental Care
Dr. Kevin Cairns is a board member of the Florida Board of Medicine
