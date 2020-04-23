Opa-locka pastor accused of punching man who brought food donations for people in need

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – An Opa-locka pastor was arrested Tuesday for punching a 70-year-old man who was trying to deliver food to those in need, authorities said.

The incident was reported outside a church in the area of Lincoln Avenue and Johnson Street.

According to an arrest report, the victim told police he had gone to the church to deliver food to the people in the area when the pastor, Burnice Lee S. Mikell, 64, approached him and asked what he was doing there.

The victim said he told Mikell he was there to provide food to people, but Mikell got angry that the victim did not contact him first before arriving.

Police said Mikell punched the victim in the face, knocking him out.

According to the arrest report, the pastor told police he hit the victim because he feared for his life, but witnesses told officers Mikell struck the victim for no apparent reason.

Mikell was taken into custody on a charge of aggravated battery on an elderly person.

He remains held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.

According to the Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation website, Mikell faces numerous other unrelated charges, including kidnapping, false imprisonment, robbery and battery. Further details about why he is facing those charges were not immediately available.