3 suspects in custody after police-involved shooting in Miami
MIAMI – Three people were taken into custody Friday morning following a police-involved shooting in Miami, authorities confirmed.
Sky 10 was above the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 54th Street at 6:15 a.m. as there was a heavy police presence in the area.
City of Miami police spokeswoman Kenia Fallat said one suspect is still at large.
No other details were immediately released.
