Partner of fallen healthcare worker says they need more protection from coronavirus

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The partner of a respiratory therapist who died from coronavirus pleads that more be done to protect healthcare workers who are risking their lives in the pandemic.

“We need to talk and continue to look for alternatives for all the healthcare workers, because my husband was a hero,” Maritza Ruiz said in an exclusive interview with Local 10 News.

Ruiz is the longtime partner of Juan Quintas, of Homestead, who lost his fight with COVID-19 on Monday.

He was 55.

Ruiz says Quintas worked for the past 30 years as a respiratory therapist, helping the most vulnerable during this outbreak.

“Although he felt down, he still went in to work to take care of his responsibilities and fulfill his duty,” she said.

Most recently, she said he worked at the West Gables Rehabilitation Hospital in Southwest Miami-Dade, where she believes he contracted the virus.

Ruiz is begging for the government to do more to protect those workers who are risking their own safety to help others.

“I wish that the government and anyone else that has to do with healthcare would help the workers that are in that situation,” she said. “This is a strong virus and we don’t know everything about it yet.”

Select Medical, which operates West Gables Rehabilitation Hospital, released a statement Friday evening:

“We are deeply saddened with the passing of our colleague, and extend heartfelt condolences to his family. The safety of our patients and employees is our top priority in this pandemic, and every day. We have diligently followed CDC, state and local health guidelines regarding personal protective equipment (PPE) throughout this health crisis. To protect patients and staff members, our team is under a universal masking protocol and the hospital has a “no visitors” policy. Like all Americans witnessing this event, we are inspired by health care workers like Mr. Quintas who are heroes risking their own lives to save the lives of others.”