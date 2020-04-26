Gas prices dip, but expert says we’ll pay later

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – With the United States shut down due to coronavirus, gas prices in South Florida are below $2 a gallon for the first time in awhile.

According to gasbuddy.com, prices throughout Florida are down 94.8 cents on average from last year’s $2.70 for regular.

In Miami, the average price of regular gas is $1.89 per gallon and in Fort Lauderdale, it's $1.91. Throughout Florida, the average prices is $1.76.

The cheapest gas in the country was at a Shell Gas Station in Wisconsin, which was selling regular at 75 cents per gallon on Friday.

One expert says while we’re saving now, we will pay in the long run.

"It's exciting to see the gallons counts go up as fast as the dollar count," Patrick de Haan, Head Petroleum Analyst with Gas Buddy. But he said overall, the low prices are a flashing red signal.

“The longer prices are made lower, the higher risk we are at of prices eventually going up sharply. Maybe not in the months ahead, but in the years ahead.”