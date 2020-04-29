2 found dead inside North Lauderdale home, authorities say

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two people were found dead Wednesday morning inside a home in North Lauderdale, authorities said.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis, someone called 911 shortly before 9 a.m. to report a suspicious incident in the 1200 block of Stardust Drive.

Deputies arrived at the scene to find a male and female dead, St. Louis said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

No other details were immediately released.