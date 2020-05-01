Broward Sheriff’s Office delivers free groceries to seniors in mobile homes

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office teamed with Northwestern Mutual to deliver free groceries Friday to 50 senior citizens living at the Havenwood mobile home park in Deerfield Beach.

The goal of the grocery giveaway was to ease the burden on these seniors, some of whom can’t go to the grocery store because they’re disabled, they don’t have a car or they’re afraid of catching COVID-19.

“I think it’s wonderful,” said recipient Gloria Gianelli. "You’re wonderful to do that for us. We really appreciate it.”

Northwestern Mutual provided $2,000 for the cause, and BSO used that money to buy canned corn, cranberry juice, cereal, oranges and other goods.

“We’re excited about seeing more civilians step up and saying, ‘Hey sheriff, we want to step up and get involved,’” Sheriff Gregory Tony said.

“I wanted to do 250, 300 bags. But I also wanted to do this in a quick manner,” said Linda Buccilli, district director for Northwestern Mutual. “So that’s why I’m challenging other businesses in the community to help us.”

The company says this is one of many Fridays it will be giving back to the community.