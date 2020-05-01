South Florida nonprofit organization hosts walkathon for special needs community

MIAMI – On Sunday, May 3, Friendship Circle of Miami will host its 11th Annual Walking4Friendship 3K. However, this year things will be a bit different.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic and social distancing guidelines, the nonprofit, which benefits adults and children with special needs, will transition the beloved fundraising event to the virtual space. In lieu of hundreds of people walking in unity throughout the streets of Miami, participants are being asked to walk the 3K individually or with family and friends.

Local 10's Clay Ferraro will guide participants throughout the entire event, which organizers say will be fun and engaging for all ages.

To register for the walk or find out more about Friendship Circle of Miami, visit https://www.walking4friendship.com.