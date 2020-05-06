Coronavirus: Airports could require four-hour arrival before take off

MIAMI, Fla. – An announcement repeats frequently overhead at Miami International Airport reminding people: “We ask that you please practice social distancing when you’re standing in line...”

Social distancing is not a problem right now at MIA, where you’ll find more workers than passengers these days.

The usually crowded concourse is now almost barren as local and state leaders propose new, COVID-19 screening measures for international passengers.

“You go to a place like Brazil, if they have an outbreak going on, it’s problematic if they bring the virus to Miami,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

Shashank Nigam runs his own aviation consulting firm, called Simpliflying. Nigam predicts the entire boarding process could take upwards of four hours in the future as airlines implement new screening measures.

Currently people are arriving at the airport two hours earlier. We are expecting in the days right after the travel bans are lifted, people will be arriving up to four hours earlier," Nigam said.

Passengers could be required to show proof of COVID-19 immunity while also undergoing enhanced health screenings in a type of scanning tunnel.

Nigam also said to expect that the jet bridge will act as a disinfectant tunnel.

“As you walk through it, you’re getting sprayed by these invisible particles that by the time you board the plane, it is completely safe for everyone to fly,” Nigam predicted.

He says carry-on bags would be sanitized and another immunity check would be done when the plane lands.

Just like after 9/11, a lot of the airlines will have their work cut out for them that flying is once again safe, Nigam said.

While the moves are designed to reassure passengers, some say it might turn them off to flying altogether.

Adrian Burgos who was at the airport visiting from San Francisco. When told about the chan

