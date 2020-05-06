Miami shelter for domestic violence victims needs more support during pandemic

MIAMI – The Lotus House, a Miami non-profit organization, is asking the public for help during the coronavirus pandemic.

The transitional shelter for both women and children who have been victims of domestic violence needs volunteers, face masks, and infrared thermometers.

Constance Collins, the founder and director of the Lotus House, said on Wednesday the shelter was housing more children than adults.

“We are bracing for the unprecedented demand,” Collins said. “If there was ever a time where our country needs to mobilize to bring an end to homelessness it is now.”

The Sundari Foundation, Inc., doing business as the Lotus Village, has a Kindful Page to accept donations.