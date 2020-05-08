7 military veterans at VA nursing home in Broward die of coronavirus

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Seven military veterans who were residents of the Alexander Nininger State Veterans Nursing Home in Pembroke Pines have died of complications with the coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. R. Steven Murray, a spokesman of the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs, reported the seventh resident died on Thursday

“The hospitalized veteran was an elderly male resident on Hospice, and our condolences go to his family and friends,” Murray wrote in a statement.

Murray said 11 Alexander Nininger State Veterans Nursing Home residents have tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

“All but one asymptomatic resident are hospitalized either at a civilian hospital or at the Miami VA Medical Center,” Murray wrote.

According to the Florida Department of Health’s most recent report, 622 residents of long-term care facilities have died of the coronavirus disease in the state.