Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – An 18-year-old woman says she can’t stop thinking about the horrifying incident that happened to her when an armed man pointed a gun at her head and demanded that she get out of her car.

She was stopped at the intersection of Sheridan Street and 172 Avenue when two men jumped out of the car sitting behind her white Ford Mustang and approached the driver’s side of her car Wednesday night.

"I honestly thought they were going to kill me," said Makenzie, who didn't want her last name used. "The gun was pointed at my head and he said, 'Get out or I am going to shoot you,' " Makenzie said.

The woman tells Local 10 she fell out of her car when it was still in drive. As the suspects jumped in and took off, she ran for cover.

She said she hid behind a light pole and called 911. Her father, Joe, got a call moments later.

"It is every father's worst night," he said. "Is she okay? Did they take her? Because they just said the car was gone."

Makenzie said the violent attack happened just moments after she dropped a friend off in a nearby neighborhood. Surveillance video shows her leaving the house and just as she pulls out, the suspects’ vehicle follows her car close behind.

The men didn’t get far after they fled in her vehicle. Hollywood police were able to catch up with them near Pines Boulevard and U.S. 441 where they bailed out of the car after crashing the Mustang. While some arrests were made, police continue to search for the gunman.

"It is the only thing I can think about and I think it is going to be like that for awhile," Makenzie said.

She did say she was grateful that she had dropped off her friend first. She said she doesn't know what she would have done if both of them were in the car.

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crimestoppers at (954) 493-8477.