City of Naples closing its beaches, cars from Broward, Dade spotted

Too many crowds over the weekend prompts concerns about coronavirus

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

A notice on the city of Naples police department's facebook page tells residents the beaches will close after a week of reopening.
NAPLES, Fla. – Naples in Southwest Florida will be closing its beaches Sunday at 12:01 a.m. after a weekend of crowded beaches was too much for the city amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

A notice from the City of Naples on Saturday announced the closing and said it was in alignment with CDC guidance and Governor DeSantis’ Executive Order 20-112.

The City Council called an emergency meeting at 1 p.m. Monday, to the emergency beach closure order.

Naples Councilman Gary Price told a Naples television station that he took photos and many of the cars had dealership plates from Broward and Dade counties.

The city’s beaches reopened on Monday.

