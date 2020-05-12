Data shows people are dying at home, instead of going to hospital over coronavirus fears

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Healthcare providers from Broward Health and officials from Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue are holding a joint news conference Tuesday morning regarding the growing amount of deaths resulting from people choosing self-care at home rather than going to the hospital over coronavirus fears.

According to a Broward Health news release, the two entities have been tracking the trend of people opting not to call 911 when needing immediate medical attention, and have seen that the results are often fatal.

“First responders and healthcare providers need the public to understand that they are safe in our care and should not fear going to the hospital for emergency and elective care,” the news release stated.

Tuesday’s news conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.