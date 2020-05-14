Candlelight vigil planned for 15 year old shooting victim

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Friends are planning a candlelight vigil for Friday, May 15 in Surfside for 15-year-old Arya Gray who was shot and killed Tuesday night while at an apartment in Miami. Miami-Dade police arrested 17-year-old Thalys Gabriel Olivera of Miami in connection with the shooting.

He has been charged with manslaughter with a deadly weapon. Police discovered that the gun used had been reported stolen from Homestead on April 24.

Miami Fire Rescue personnel took Gray to Jackson Memorial Hospital Centers’ Ryder Trauma Center, where she later died.

The location for the vigil is 9448 Abbott Avenue, Surfside, and organizers announced it will begin at 8 p.m.

For anyone who wants to participate, organizers are asking attendees to be socially responsible because of coronavirus concerns by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. Participants should also bring a candle.

Friends and family have also started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.