Fires in southwest Florida destroy homes and close part of interstate

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – Forestry officials are battling about 4,000 acres of brush fires in southwestern Florida that have destroyed homes and shut down a stretch of Interstate 75.

Multiple residences in Collier County have been reported as destroyed or damaged, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

According to the National Weather Service, mandatory evacuation orders are in place for structures north of I-75, west of Everglades Boulevard and east of Garland Road.

Update: A citizen contact center has been set up for affected residents at 40th Avenue Southeast and Everglades Boulevard. Residents can access this area from Interstate 75 at the Everglades Boulevard overpass Please avoid the area of Everglades Boulevard South from 40th Ave SE to Golden Gate Boulevard East. The brush fire is creating a dangerous situation! Video from CCSO Capt. Lee on scene. Posted by Collier County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, May 13, 2020

The fires began around 2 p.m. Wednesday and have separated into about six different brush fires because of the spread of embers or flames, the Greater Naples Fire Rescue District’s chief told the Naples Daily News.

Portions of Interstate 75 (Alligator Alley) remain closed between mile markers 80 and 101 on Thursday morning.

“These are extremely dangerous and fast-moving wildfires that can change rapidly, so everyone in the affected area should follow directions from state and local officials,” Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said in a news release. “All residents and travelers should heed evacuation orders and closely monitor the media for updates on the wildfire and the status of I-75 and local roads. We thank our brave local and wildland firefighters for working swiftly to control this wildfire.”

NFD is responding to assist Collier County Fire Districts with an urban interface brush fire where multiple structures are in danger at 36th Ave SE, N of Golden Gate Blvd. Posted by Naples Fire-Rescue Department on Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted that he plans to visit Collier County this afternoon. He’s first scheduled to speak at noon in Doral.