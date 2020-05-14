Portion of Fort Lauderdale under precautionary boil water advisory

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A portion of Fort Lauderdale is under a precautionary boil water advisory as crews work to repair a valve on a two-inch water main and install a new valve on a six-inch water main.

Both are located in the vicinity of 700 NW 19th Ave.

Properties in the immediate area may experience low or no water pressure while the repairs are being completed, a notice from the city stated.

The boil water notice went into effect at 5 a.m. Thursday for about 78 properties in the area.

The advisory will remain in effect until two consecutive days of passing test results are received, the city said.

People in the affected areas are urged to boil water for one minute before using it to drink, cook, make ice, brush teeth or wash dishes.

Bottled water may be also be used as an alternative.

Residents with questions may call the 24-hour Neighbor Call Center at 954-828-8000.

***Map below shows areas affected by boil water advisory***