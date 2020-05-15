Detectives investigate Pembroke Pines shooting

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Detectives are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting in Pembroke Pines.

According to the Pembroke Pines Police Department, officers are searching for the shooter who targeted victims near St. Edwards Church at 19000 Pines Blvd.

The crime scene is at a home steps away from the church along Southwest 191st Avenue and between Southwest Third and Fourth Streets.

This is a developing story.