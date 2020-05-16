Coronavirus outbreak: Regents Park nursing home reports 40 cases, 7 residents dead

Published: May 16, 2020, 1:53 am Updated: May 16, 2020, 2:00 am

BOCA RATON, Fla. – The deaths attributed to the coronavirus pandemic continue to increase at the Regents Park Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Boca Raton.

As of Saturday morning, the Florida Department of Health reported that in one week the deaths attributed to complications with the coronavirus disease increased from 5 to 7 in one week.

The Florida DOH report also shows there are 40 confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease linked to the 180-bed skilled nursing home.

DOH reported 16 of the cases involved employees and 24 were residents of the nursing home at 6363 Verde Trail.