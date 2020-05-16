Cloudy day might have saved children’s life, father says after car flies over pool

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The backyard at their in Miami-Dade’s Country Walk neighborhood home has been a refuge for the Lago family during the coronavirus pandemic.

But on Friday morning, it rained. Carlos and Carolina Lago said they were glad it did because a driver could have killed their 11-year-old daughter and two-year-old son.

Surveillance video shows their toys were inches away from danger. Just after two maintenance workers walked away from the Lago’s pool, a driver plowed through the fence.

“It sounded like an explosion -- like a big explosion,” Lago said.

Surveillance video shows the driver was going so fast the Toyota RAV4 flew over the pool from side to side and destroyed two fences.

Lago’s daughter Sabrina said she and her two-year-old little brother love playing outside, but it was a cloudy morning, so she was inside when she heard the loud crash.

“My heart dropped,” Sabrina said. “I was scared for my life.”

Carlos Lago said the woman was driving the SUV on 136th Street when she lost control, crossed his property, and landed on 136th Terrace, between 158th and 159th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel told Lago the woman appeared to have suffered a diabetic shock. According to Erika Benitez, a spokeswoman for MDFR, said personnel took the driver to Baptist Hospital.

Sabrina said she is praying for the woman.

Lago said he needs Miami-Dade County authorities to extend the double barrier set up along 136th Avenue. His neighbor, he said, also suffered property damage during seven similar crashes.