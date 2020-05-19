Broward County to soon extend hours at its parks

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – As Broward County begins Phase 1 of its reopening plan, the county is extending hours at some of its regional parks, natural areas, nature center grounds and select neighborhood parks.

According to a news release from Broward County Parks and Recreation, the county is extending park and natural area site hours to 8 a.m. - 7:30 p.m., effective Saturday, in an effort to help visitors follow CDC social distancing guidelines.

“With health as our top priority, if patrons are able and it feels safe, enjoy the regional and neighborhood parks, nature center grounds, and natural areas that are currently open for passive use and limited recreational experiences,” the news release stated. “Visitors should follow the CDC guidelines: wash your hands; avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; avoid close contact with people who are sick; put a physical distance of six feet between yourself and other people; and wear face coverings when six feet from another person.”

Department officials said employees have increased sanitization at the facilities.

