South Florida is getting another flyover to salute healthcare workers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Hopefully you’re ready for another flyover, South Florida.

A “salute flight” featuring U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft, U.S. Coast Guard MH65 helicopter and USCG C-144 aircraft will soar over 34 South Florida hospitals on Saturday to honor healthcare workers, first responders, military, and other essential personnel on Memorial Day weekend.

The four Fighting Falcon aircraft from the 482nd Fighter Wing Air Force Reserve Command in Homestead will be flying over most of South Florida — from the Keys up to Palm Beach County. The U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami helicopter and aircraft will have a different flight path, going over 16 hospitals. (More details below.)

This comes just a couple of weeks after the Blue Angels wowed the region with a similar flyover to salute healthcare workers.

Like the Blue Angels flight, this event is organized by The National Salute to America’s Heroes and presented by Hyundai. Their Air and Sea Show had originally been scheduled to take place on South Beach over Memorial Day Weekend before the coronavirus pandemic. The Hyundai Air & Sea Show is planned to resume next year during Memorial Day weekend (May 29-30, 2021).

Residents are encouraged to observe Saturday’s flyovers from the safety of their home-quarantine and should refrain from traveling to see the flyover, organizers say. People should also maintain social distancing and avoid large gatherings.

You can also expect jet noise as the aircraft pass overhead, “along with the sight of the high-performance aircraft flying in precise formation,” organizers say.

The flyovers are scheduled to run from about 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

See below for the timing of the Air Force Fightin Falcon “Makos” at each hospital:

The USCG MH65 helicopter and USCG C-144 aircraft will have a different flight path and travel over 16 South Florida hospitals:

"There is no better time than Memorial Day weekend to pay tribute to our military, first responders, and those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of our freedom,” said Mickey Markoff, executive producer of National Salute to America’s Heroes. “We are honored to work with our local Military friends to create this flyover to honoring those who are heroically serving on the front lines responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

For more information, visit usasalute.com.