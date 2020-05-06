Blue Angels flying over Miami Friday to honor healthcare heroes

Published: May 6, 2020, 10:17 am Updated: May 6, 2020, 10:36 am

MIAMI, Fla. – The Blue Angels will be buzzing through our skies on Friday afternoon to honor healthcare heroes on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Miami flyover by the Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron is scheduled for Friday at noon. It’s part of “Operation America Strong,” which is meant to “honor and show support for those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and salute healthcare and essential workers.”

The exact flight plan, with routes and overhead times, is expected to be announced Thursday.

The Blue Angels have reminded people for previous demonstrations that they should continue to practice social distancing and observe the flyover from the safety of their homes.

The Blue Angels will also be flying over Jacksonville on Friday.

The Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, were supposed to be flying over Miami Beach as part of the Hyundai Air & Sea Show on Memorial Day weekend, but that was canceled because of the pandemic.

However, the National Salute to America’s Heroes has introduced an initiative called “Salute 365” to recognize local healthcare professionals and first responders fighting the COVID-19 outbreak and risking their own safety to care for members of the community.

The NSAH is seeking nominations for four heroes who will be awarded 2020 Hyundai Sonatas on Memorial Day in recognition of their service.

For more information, or to nominate someone, visit USASalute.com.