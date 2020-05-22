Driver of alleged stolen car crashes into West Little River home

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Alberto Navarro was playing with his daughter in the living room. He was with his girlfriend, Vicky Santos, to visit her mother Thursday evening in Miami-Dade County’s West Little River area when they heard a “BANG!”

A silver car had collided with another vehicle, rolled over and crashed into the home at 2291 NW 95 St., near Miami Central High School. Santos ran outside and found the car.

The crash was right next to Navarro’s car. The impact was so loud, Jalisa Canon, who was nearby, said she also heard it and rushed out to see what happened.

“You heard the screeching of the noise and then there was turning and the car flipped over,” Canon said.

According to Detective Angel Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, the car was stolen. Officers said they were following the car.

Canon said there was blood gushing from the driver’s head when he got out of the car.

“He ended up running,” Canon said. “I guess he thought he was going to get far but they caught him. He was trying to jump the gate.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel took a man who was driving the stolen car and a woman who was a passenger to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma. Rodriguez said both are in police custody.