West Little River street shooting leaves 5 injured in 2 cars, police say

Christian De La Rosa, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Crime
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A shooting in West Little River left five people injured on Thursday night, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Detective Angel Rodriguez, a spokesman for the department, said three victims showed up to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in a white Mitsubishi Outlander. The sports utility vehicle’s back window was shattered.

A damaged sports utility vehicle was parked outside Jackson Memorial Hospital after a Thursday night shooting in West Little River. (Kenneth Rice/ Local 10 News)

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel also picked up two victims from another damaged vehicle outside of a Lemon Peppers restaurant at Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest 54th Street in Brownsville, police said.

A damaged car is parked outside a restaurant in Brownsville after a Thursday night shooting in West Little River. (Local 10 News)

Rodriguez said a police officer was on patrol when the shooting happened near the intersection of Northwest 31st Court and Northwest 88th Street in West Little River.

A man in the Mitsubishi told officers that he was being shot at when he returned fire, Rodriguez said.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.

