Local News

Paramedics find driver shot at Brownsville gas station

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Tags: Miami-Dade County
Police are investigating a shooting in Northwest Miami Dade
Police are investigating a shooting in Northwest Miami Dade (WPLG)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives are investigating a shooting that left a driver injured Thursday at a gas station in Miami-Dade’s Brownsville neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to 2946 NW 62 St. and took the person injured to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

This is a developing story.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.

