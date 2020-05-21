Paramedics find driver shot at Brownsville gas station
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives are investigating a shooting that left a driver injured Thursday at a gas station in Miami-Dade’s Brownsville neighborhood.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to 2946 NW 62 St. and took the person injured to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.
This is a developing story.
Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.
