1 injured in shooting outside home near North Miami Beach

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Detectives are investigating a shooting near North Miami Beach that left one person injured Thursday afternoon.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – One person was injured in a shooting in front of a home Thursday afternoon near North Miami Beach.

According to Detective Argemis Colome, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department, the shooter targeted the victim along 164th Terrace, between Northeast Sixth and Seventh Avenue, and fled.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel took the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305- 471-8477.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.

