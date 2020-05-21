1 injured in shooting outside home near North Miami Beach
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – One person was injured in a shooting in front of a home Thursday afternoon near North Miami Beach.
According to Detective Argemis Colome, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department, the shooter targeted the victim along 164th Terrace, between Northeast Sixth and Seventh Avenue, and fled.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel took the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.
Officers are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305- 471-8477.
This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.
