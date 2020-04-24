North Miami Beach organizes home drop off food program

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Most of the food distributions that are popping up across South Florida to help those in need are drive-through. What about those without cars, who are home bound, or can’t leave the house because they have small children?

The city of North Miami Beach answered the call Friday when they began a program where they are delivering food and other essentials to the doorsteps of residents who can’t get to the distributions sites.

“I call it the ‘stay put pack.’ It’s a knock, drop and roll,” said Tobi Ash, director of Joshua’s Heart Foundation, one of the partner’s in the city’s distribution program.

Volunteers knock on the door, leave the essentials and then roll out of there and go on to the next drop off. This is a no-contact food delivery to ensure the volunteers are safe and so are the people getting the delivery.

“These are the people who are stuck at home either because they have no form of transportation or they are too frail to get out or have small children,” Ash said.

The mayor said it is the biggest COVID-19 no-contact food delivery effort in the country. It’s a collaborative effort with food provided by Joshua’s Heart Foundation, vans provided by U-Haul and volunteers and staff hard at work at city hall in North Miami Beach.

“The city of North Miami Beach is going above and beyond because we find that there is a serious need and we realize that there’s an elderly population of people who don’t have cars and can’t wait in these lines,” DeFillipo said.

Back at North Miami Beach City Hall, it’s an organized packing and loading operation.

On Friday, 480 families in north Miami Beach received food service. The food they receive includes chicken, veggies, non perishables, lemonade, and lots of pasta . There are also non-food essentials included, such as hand sanitizer, hygiene products, razors and diapers.

“We’re just so humbled and grateful to be able to do this for those that can’t come out and don’t have the means to come out. We’re gonna be there for them,” DeFillipo said.

This isn’t the city’s last delivery effort. They said they will keep it up as long as the need persists.

For those who believe they qualify for the program, DeFillipo said the number to call is (305) 948-2900.