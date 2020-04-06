Police-involved shooting in North Miami Beach shuts down busy intersection

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Officers are investigating a police-involved shooting that took place in North Miami Beach on Monday afternoon.

The busy intersection of Northeast 163rd Street and 12th Avenue was shut down as police searched for clues and marked the scene.

One car had a yellow tarp covering the front windows and windshield. That car, and another car just next to it, appeared to have been in some kind of collision.

Police have yet to confirm the circumstances that led up to the shooting, or if anyone was hurt.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told Local 10 News there were no ambulance transfers from the scene.