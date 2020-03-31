Suspect in custody after shooting neighbor, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A suspect is in custody after a shooting was reported Tuesday morning at a home in Miami-Dade County, authorities confirmed.

Miami-Dade police said the shooting occurred in the 9200 block of Southwest 11th Street.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly after 8 a.m. as multiple evidence markers were placed outside the home.

According to authorities, the shooting was the result of a dispute between neighbors.

Police said the suspect left the scene, but returned home and was taken into custody.

The victim was taken as a trauma alert to Kendall Regional Medical Center and is listed in critical condition, authorities said.

No other details were immediately released.