SWAT officer, 3 others shot after man barricades himself inside Hialeah apartment

HIALEAH, Fla. – Four people, including a police officer, were hospitalized after a late night shooting in Hialeah.

The alleged gunman was shot and killed by police, who said they were forced to open fire.

Investigators worked into the night following what began as a tense hostage situation involving a child.

It all began around 9:30 p.m. Saturday when police said a man went to his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, which is located along west 69th Street and 24th Avenue.

That man was armed and officers said he shot his ex-girlfriend’s relatives, a 30-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man.

According to police, the victims managed to get out of the home to seek help, and it was at that point the man locked himself inside of the apartment with his ex and their 9-year-old son.

A SWAT team attempted to enter the apartment, but that's when police said the man began shooting, striking one of the responding officers.

The officer was shot in the foot and taken to Ryder Trauma Center.

Following several hours of negotiations, SWAT officers managed to rescue the boy.

They also found his mother shot.

A confrontation ensued between the man and police, with officers saying they were forced to open fire, killing the suspect.

The child was not injured in the ordeal. His mother, along with her relatives, remain hospitalized.

The officer that was shot is recovering at Jackson Memorial Hospital and is expected to be OK.