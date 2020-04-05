Another drive-thru site opens to test for coronavirus

CUTLER BAY, Fla. – A new drive-through coronavirus testing site at the South Dade Government Center is opening in Cutler Bay. It will be testing anyone over 18 years old who shows symptoms.

The center will offer 300 appointments per day beginning Sunday, April 5 at 9 a.m.

Anyone who wants to get tested must make an appointment by calling (305) 499-8767.

The center is at 10710 SW 211 St., Cutler Bay.

Other testing sites in Miami Dade County:

46th & Collins, Miami Beach

(305) 735-3909

Amelia Earhart Park, Hialeah

(305) 268-4319

Marlins Park, Miami

(305) 499-8767

Charles Hadley Park, Miami

(305) 960-5050