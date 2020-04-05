65 crew and passengers remain quarantined aboard ship in Port Miami

MIAMI, Fla. – Christine Beehler is one of 1,020 passengers that arrived into the Port of Miami aboard the Coral Princess Saturday morning.

She is one of the lucky ones who will be able to get off the ship, which has been on the waters since March 5 when it left Chile. Since March 31, the Coral Princess has been in isolation.

“It’s been very frustrating,” said Beehler.

The Coral Princess’ original destination was Port Everglades, but the U.S. Coast Guard denied their entrance to Fort Lauderdale.

Around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, after the massive vessel docked at Port of Miami, the first of two critically ill passengers was rushed to Larkin Hospital in Hialeah.

Local 10′s cameras were there as the passengers arrived at the hospital. One American and one Australian are now in intensive care at Larkin being treated for the new coronavirus. Two other passengers died aboard the ship.

The captain of the Coral Princess made this announcement to passengers as the ship pulled into the port. “Any guest with COVID-19, flu-like, or respiratory symptoms will remain on board.”

Of the 1,020 passengers on the ship, 993 can go home and 27 who are sick will have to stay on the ship and quarantine. Of the 878 crew members, 840 are fit to travel and 38 have symptoms. They will have to quarantine aboard the ship.

Beehler, who is 72 and traveling alone can’t wait to get home to New Hampshire.

"I just want to say thank you to Miami. We need to be here. We need to go home. We need to get away from this illness.”