Man, 19, crashes into business after shooting in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A shooting and a crash left a 19-year-old man injured Thursday in northwest Miami-Dade County, police said.

The wounded man was driving when he crashed into a commercial building at 11891 NW 12 Ave., according to Detective Christopher Thomas, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded and took the man to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

This is a developing story.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.